India-US partnership defined by possibilities, Modi’s visit historic: Blinken

Washington:US President Joe Biden often said that one word described the United States (US) — possibilities — and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit over the past few days underscored the same “spirit of possibilities”, which now defines the US-India relationship, Secretary of State Antony J Blinken has said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a luncheon at the Department of State. (Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking at an event organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum to honour PM Modi on Friday, Blinken called his visit “historic”, and hailed the diaspora for being the engine of India-US relationship, and underlined the progress in ties.

“Guided by the vision of President Biden and Prime Minister Modi, the US-India partnership is closer, it’s broader, it is more dynamic than it has ever been. And as President Biden said yesterday, we are ‘two great nations, two great friends, two great powers that can define the course of the 21st century,” Blinken said.

Pointing to the breadth of ties, “quite literally from the seas to the stars”, Blinken claimed that at its heart was economic engagement, between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, and others that was expanding opportunities for both countries and beyond. He added that the partnership was also defined increasingly by efforts to advance technology and innovation – 5G, quantum, artificial intelligence – and ensure that they are shaped by their values.

“Building on the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies that was launched in January, we announced an Innovation Handshake yesterday to further connect our startup ecosystems. And the landmark agreement to jointly manufacture advanced GE fighter jet engines in India will facilitate greater tech transfer while strengthening our shared security,” Blinken said. He also pointed to efforts to de-risk and diversify supply chains, specifically mentioning Micron’s investment in semiconductor assembly to India joining the Minerals Security Partnership.

Investment in people was key, Blinken suggested, as he pointed out how the Indian and American education system had trained leaders of trailblazing companies and created new success stories. To the diaspora audience, in the context of concerns over immigration and mobility, Blinken added that they were streamlining visa processes, opening new consulates to facilitate travel, expanding student exchanges and research collaborations, addressing skills gaps, promoting economic empowerment of women, and ensuring that all our people have access to opportunity.

At an earlier moment in history, the idea of what constituted the wealth of nations revolved around size of landmass, population, military strength, raw materials, Blinken said. And while these remained important, he added, “But I think what the US and India recognise, powerfully, together is that in this 21st century, the true wealth of our nation is our people, and our ability to maximise their potential is what sets us apart.”

Telling the audience of Indian-American professionals that governments would do their part, Blinken asked them to play their role. “Forge new ventures and partnerships. Invent game-changing products and services. Create unimagined opportunities. Visit friends and family in India; host them here in the United States. Continue to be that engine powering our progress. If we do all that, I truly believe that the US and India will shape together a more peaceful, a more prosperous, a more connected future.”

