‘We have rocked the world’: US envoy on India's digital payments, fintech growth

US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday hailed India's strides in digital payments and financial technology.

US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti speaks at an event in New Delhi.(Twitter/ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"When I look at digital payments and financial tech that India has, we have rocked the world. A 'tea wala' in a village makes sure that she gets direct payment from the govt on her phone, a 100% of each one of those rupees... I recently had a dinner with a group of multi-faith leaders in India, one of them said “We hear all these talks about 4G, 5G and 6G, but here in India we have something more powerful than that-'Guruji”, ANI quoted him as saying at an event.Garcetti also hailed national security advisor Ajit Doval, calling him an ‘international treasure’. “Ajit Doval, a village boy from Uttarakhand who has not only become a national treasure but an international treasure... When I look at the foundation between the United States and India, it is so strong, it is so clear that Indians love Americans and Americans love Indians”, Garcetti, who took over as US envoy in India three years after his predecessor Kenneth Juster had completed his term, added. The event was also attended by US national security advisor Jake Sullivan, who is in the capital to finalise the agreements which will be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States next week.“US President Joe Biden is thrilled to see what is happening here and to watch how things unfold... As we look ahead to the state visit that PM Modi will be embarking upon in Washington next week, a number of the deliverables at that visit are not just bullet points on a page, they are fundamentally designed to remove obstacles in defence and high-tech trades and in taking away obstacles that have stood in the way of better collaboration among our scientists and researchers”, Sullivan said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail