IndiGo aircraft suffers tail strike while landing at Ahmedabad Airport

An IndiGo aircraft operating its Bengaluru-Ahmedabad flight has been grounded after it suffered a tail strike while landing at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, five days after a similar incident took place at the Delhi airport.

The airlines, in a statement, confirmed the incident and said the aircraft has been grounded for inspection.(Reuters)

The Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) took cognizance of the incident and ordered the grounding of pilots of the accident-hit aircraft. It also ordered a probe into the incident.

"A tail strike has been reported. The DGCA has ordered off rostering of pilots," a official said.

"IndiGo flight 6E6595 operating from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was declared grounded at Ahmedabad airport for necessary assessment and repairs. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities," it added.

On Sunday, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft suffered a similar tail strike while at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from Kolkata, following which the DGCA ordered the airline to take off the cockpit crew of the flight.

Meanwhile in another incident, scenes of chaos and agitation were witnessed after an IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Mumbai was diverted to Udaipur on Tuesday afternoon after the pilot failed to land in Mumbai. The flight returned to Mumbai after a long hours of delay, after the pilot was changed on account of passengers creating a ruckus at Udaipur airport.

(with inputs from agencies)

