Home / India News / Amritsar to Ahmedabad IndiGo flight enters Pakistan due to bad weather

Amritsar to Ahmedabad IndiGo flight enters Pakistan due to bad weather

BySanskriti Falor
Jun 11, 2023 06:19 PM IST

The aircraft, which had the speed of 454 knots, reached north of Lahore at about 7:30 pm and returned to India by 8:01 pm, Pakistan's news agency Dawn reported.

An Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo flight from Amritsar strayed close to Lahore till Gujranwala in Pakistan from Attari in Amritsar on Saturday evening before returning to Indian airspace within 30 minutes without any issues.

The flight has landed safely in Ahmedabad now. (Reuters/File)
The flight has landed safely in Ahmedabad now. (Reuters/File)

The aircraft, which had the speed of 454 knots, reached north of Lahore at about 7:30 pm and returned to India by 8:01 pm, Pakistan's news agency Dawn reported.

Speaking to news agency ANI, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “An IndiGo flight temporarily entered Pakistan airspace yesterday (10th June) due to bad weather. The flight was scheduled from Amritsar to Ahmedabad. It landed safely in Ahmedabad.”

An IndiGo statement said, “IndiGo flight 6E-645, operating from Amritsar to Ahmedabad had to take a deviation over Attari into Pakistan airspace due to bad weather. The deviation was well coordinated with Pakistan by Amritsar ATC via telephone. The crew was in continuous contact with Pakistan on R/T and the flight landed in Ahmedabad safely post the deviation.”

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) senior official, as quoted by Dawn said, that it wasn't an unusual thing and was allowed internationally in bad weather conditions.

Pakistan experienced a severe weather conditions with intense rainfall and powerful winds and thunderstorms on Saturday. At least 34 people were killed in Bannu, Dikhan, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sanskriti Falor

    Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs.

Topics
amritsar lahore
amritsar lahore
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out