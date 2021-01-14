IND USA
IndiGo airline official’s murder: Tejashwi hits out at Nitish over Bihar’s law, order

The CM has directed the Bihar police chief police to immediately arrest the murderers of IndiGo airline official Rupesh Kumar Singh
By HT Correspondents | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:50 AM IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (HT file)

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has directed the Bihar police chief police SK Singhal to immediately arrest the murderers of IndiGo airline official Rupesh Kumar Singh as Opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav hit out at the government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Yadav reiterated Kumar is a tired man unable to handle the situation anymore.

Singh was shot dead outside his residence in Patna on Tuesday.

Yadav said they want the killers of Singh to be arrested immediately. “...the rising incidents of murder, rape, kidnapping, and extortion has only vindicated my perception about the chief minister that he has become a tired man and unable to handle Bihar. We want the chief minister to immediately hand over the home department to somebody else.”

Yadav cited the growing crimes and referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi jungle raj jibes at the former’s party during its rule in Bihar. “Now I want to ask the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party]: who is the Maharaja of Mahajungle raj in Bihar.”

Union minister R K Singh also called for the need to improve the law and order in the state.

