IndiGo announces flight cancellations at these locations for May 13: Check here

Low-cost carrier IndiGo announced the cancellation of its flight operations to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot airports for Tuesday, May 13. Indigo advised passengers to check their flight status on its website or the app.(ANI)

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Indigo said, “In light of the latest developments and with your safety as our utmost priority, flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot are cancelled for 13th May 2025.”

“We understand how this may disrupt your travel plans, and regret the inconvenience caused. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will promptly keep you informed of further updates. Before heading to the airport, please check your flight status on our website or app. If you need assistance, we're just a message or call away. and forever ready to help,” the statement added.

On Monday, an IndiGo flight headed to Punjab's Amritsar returned to Delhi amid drone sightings in parts of the state and Jammu. The flight returned to its point of origin as a precautionary measure.

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday about Operation Sindoor carried out against terrorists based in Pakistan, 10 to 12 drones were intercepted in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba.

Around 15 drones were spotted hovering above the Northern Command and Air Force Station in Udhampur, and around 5 were spotted towards Katra.

In Jalandhar, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said that one surveillance drone was shot down by the armed forces around 9.20 pm near Mand village.

“I urge you to please be calm and also do not burst crackers as it has been reported in some areas. Strict police action will be taken against such people who will try to create panic,” he said.

Also on Monday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced the reopening of 32 airports across northern and western India for civil flight operations, three days after their temporary closure was extended until Thursday next (May 15) amid escalating India-Pakistan conflict.