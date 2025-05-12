32 airports, shut during India-Pak conflict, to open soon. Check full list

The airports across India that were shut during the military conflict with Pakistan are now being reopen, after both the countries reached a ceasefire agreement. As many as 32 airports across India are shut and 25 flight routes are closed for operation. These are the visuals of deserted Chandigarh airport. (File/PTI)

The airspace curbs were put in place after Indian forces hit nine terror sites in Pakistan on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, which was followed by a four-day military confrontation between the two countries.

However, on May 10, both India and Pakistan came to a mutual understanding of ceasing fire across land, water and sea, which was briefly violated by Pakistan, prompting a strong statement from India.

As many as 32 airports across India are currently shut and 25 flight routes are closed for operation. While the airspace curbs were initially meant to be in place till Saturday morning, they were later extended till 5.29 am on May 15.

Here is the list of all the airports that were closed in India-

1. Adhampur

2. Ambala

3. Amritsar

4. Awantipur

5. Bathinda

6. Bhuj

7. Bikaner

8. Chandigarh

9. Halwara

10. Hindon

11. Jaisalmer

12. Jammu

13. Jamnagar

14. Jodhpur

15. Kandla

16. Kangra (Gaggal)

17. Keshod

18. Kishangarh

19. Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)

20. Leh

21. Ludhiana

22. Mundra

23. Naliya

24. Pathankot

25. Patiala

26. Porbandar

27. Rajkot (Hirasar)

28. Sarsawa

29. Shimla

30. Srinagar

31. Thoise

32. Uttarlai