Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

32 airports, shut during India-Pak conflict, to open soon. Check full list

ByNeha Tripathi
May 12, 2025 10:50 AM IST

The airspace curbs were put in place after Indian forces hit nine terror sites in Pakistan on May 7 under Operation Sindoor.

The airports across India that were shut during the military conflict with Pakistan are now being reopen, after both the countries reached a ceasefire agreement.

As many as 32 airports across India are shut and 25 flight routes are closed for operation. These are the visuals of deserted Chandigarh airport. (File/PTI)
As many as 32 airports across India are shut and 25 flight routes are closed for operation. These are the visuals of deserted Chandigarh airport. (File/PTI)

The airspace curbs were put in place after Indian forces hit nine terror sites in Pakistan on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, which was followed by a four-day military confrontation between the two countries.

However, on May 10, both India and Pakistan came to a mutual understanding of ceasing fire across land, water and sea, which was briefly violated by Pakistan, prompting a strong statement from India.

As many as 32 airports across India are currently shut and 25 flight routes are closed for operation. While the airspace curbs were initially meant to be in place till Saturday morning, they were later extended till 5.29 am on May 15.

Here is the list of all the airports that were closed in India-

1. Adhampur

2. Ambala

3. Amritsar

4. Awantipur

5. Bathinda

6. Bhuj

7. Bikaner

8. Chandigarh

9. Halwara

10. Hindon

11. Jaisalmer

12. Jammu

13. Jamnagar

14. Jodhpur

15. Kandla

16. Kangra (Gaggal)

17. Keshod

18. Kishangarh

19. Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)

20. Leh

21. Ludhiana

22. Mundra

23. Naliya

24. Pathankot

25. Patiala

26. Porbandar

27. Rajkot (Hirasar)

28. Sarsawa

29. Shimla

30. Srinagar

31. Thoise

32. Uttarlai

Get India Pakistan Ceasefire News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 32 airports, shut during India-Pak conflict, to open soon. Check full list
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On