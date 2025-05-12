32 airports, shut during India-Pak conflict, to open soon. Check full list
The airspace curbs were put in place after Indian forces hit nine terror sites in Pakistan on May 7 under Operation Sindoor.
The airports across India that were shut during the military conflict with Pakistan are now being reopen, after both the countries reached a ceasefire agreement.
The airspace curbs were put in place after Indian forces hit nine terror sites in Pakistan on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, which was followed by a four-day military confrontation between the two countries.
However, on May 10, both India and Pakistan came to a mutual understanding of ceasing fire across land, water and sea, which was briefly violated by Pakistan, prompting a strong statement from India.
As many as 32 airports across India are currently shut and 25 flight routes are closed for operation. While the airspace curbs were initially meant to be in place till Saturday morning, they were later extended till 5.29 am on May 15.
Here is the list of all the airports that were closed in India-
1. Adhampur
2. Ambala
3. Amritsar
4. Awantipur
5. Bathinda
6. Bhuj
7. Bikaner
8. Chandigarh
9. Halwara
10. Hindon
11. Jaisalmer
12. Jammu
13. Jamnagar
14. Jodhpur
15. Kandla
16. Kangra (Gaggal)
17. Keshod
18. Kishangarh
19. Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)
20. Leh
21. Ludhiana
22. Mundra
23. Naliya
24. Pathankot
25. Patiala
26. Porbandar
27. Rajkot (Hirasar)
28. Sarsawa
29. Shimla
30. Srinagar
31. Thoise
32. Uttarlai