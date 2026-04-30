IndiGo starts direct Chennai-Réunion Island flights, first for an Indian carrier: Why it's crucial

IndiGo said on Thursday it has launched direct flights between Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Réunion Island, a French overseas territory in the Indian Ocean, from April 29, becoming the only Indian carrier to offer non-stop connectivity to the island. The service will operate three times a week using Airbus A320 aircraft.

Flight 6E 1871 will depart Chennai at 12:20 on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, arriving in Réunion Island at 17:10. (IndiGo)

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According to the route schedule shared by IndiGo, its flights to the Island will operate under callsign 6E 1871 and depart Chennai at 12:20 pm on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, arriving in Réunion Island at 5:10 pm. The return service, flight 6E 1872, will operate on the same days, departing at 6:10 pm and reaching Chennai at 2:10 am the next day. All timings are in the local time zones, according to a press release by IndiGo.

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Why the IndiGo flight is crucial?

With around 3,00,000 residents of Indian origin -over one-third of the island’s population - there is strong demand for travel between the two regions. India also serves as a hub for commercial, medical, wellness, and religious travel, while providing onward connectivity to East Asia.

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{{^usCountry}} The island is known for its volcanic peaks, dense rainforests, waterfalls, and beaches, all located within short distances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The island is known for its volcanic peaks, dense rainforests, waterfalls, and beaches, all located within short distances. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Large parts of the island, including its pitons, cirques, and ramparts, are designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Its culture reflects a blend of African, European, Indian, and Asian influences. Alongside leisure tourism, Réunion Island is emerging as a destination for business travellers, supported by growing MICE infrastructure and a focus on sustainable tourism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Large parts of the island, including its pitons, cirques, and ramparts, are designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Its culture reflects a blend of African, European, Indian, and Asian influences. Alongside leisure tourism, Réunion Island is emerging as a destination for business travellers, supported by growing MICE infrastructure and a focus on sustainable tourism. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | IndiGo says it is ‘reinstating select flights’ to Saudi, Oman: Check status of repatriation flights ‘Only airline to offer the connectivity’: IndiGo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | IndiGo says it is ‘reinstating select flights’ to Saudi, Oman: Check status of repatriation flights ‘Only airline to offer the connectivity’: IndiGo {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to commence direct flights to Réunion Island, a French overseas territory in the Indian Ocean region, renowned for its striking landscapes, pristine beaches, and lush rainforests. An exciting addition to our expanding network, this destination offers a diverse range of experiences - from hiking and canyoning in UNESCO listed national parks to paragliding over rugged coastlines, whale watching, and snorkeling in magnificent coral reef lagoons," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to commence direct flights to Réunion Island, a French overseas territory in the Indian Ocean region, renowned for its striking landscapes, pristine beaches, and lush rainforests. An exciting addition to our expanding network, this destination offers a diverse range of experiences - from hiking and canyoning in UNESCO listed national parks to paragliding over rugged coastlines, whale watching, and snorkeling in magnificent coral reef lagoons," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"With the introduction of this unique route, IndiGo becomes the only Indian airline to offer direct connectivity between India and the island which is also home to a large Indian diaspora. Be it for tourism, trade, or visiting family and friends, this new direct service enhances choice and convenience for customers," he added.

How to book tickets? Step-by-step explained

Passengers can book tickets through IndiGo’s website, mobile app, or authorised travel partners, and pre-book meals and beverages, including alcoholic options.

Add-ons such as UpFront and Flexi are also available, offering preferred seating, complimentary snacks, and flexible cancellations. The airline has advised travellers to check visa requirements before booking.

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