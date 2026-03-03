IndiGo says it is ‘reinstating select flights’ to Saudi, Oman: Check status of repatriation flights
Indigo asked its passengers, scheduled to travel, to wait for confirmation from them before proceeding to the airport.
IndiGo on Tuesday evening issued a travel advisory announcing that the carrier would be resuming flights for stranded passengers on a few routes to the Gulf nations amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), IndiGo posted a note saying that its "operations are being resumed in line with prevailing airspace conditions." Indigo will currently operate in Athens, Muscat, Jeddah and Madinah.
The Indian airline will run 10 special flights from Jeddah to India on Tuesday, according to a report in Reuters.
IndiGo issues travel advisory
The airlines said that it is reinstating select flights as part of a "carefully planned restoration." The statement read, "Travel Advisory. We understand how the ongoing situation has impacted travel plans, especially when they involve returning home or being with loved ones. Please know that we stand with you during this time and are going all in to support you with care, prudence, and responsibility."
"We are progressively reinstating select flights as part of a carefully planned restoration of our schedule, with safety as our highest priority and close consideration of the evolving situation. Operations are being resumed in line with prevailing airspace conditions, with all necessary approvals already in place. If you are scheduled to travel, we kindly request that you wait for confirmation from us before proceeding to the airport," it added.
Indigo will fly on these routes only for now
Indigo wrote, "Details of the routes being progressively restored, based on evolving airspace conditions, are as follows: #Athens, #Muscat, #Jeddah, #Madinah. And more repatriation flights in the UAE, based on slots and permits. As we steadily restore our operational schedule, our teams remain focused on assisting customers who were impacted earlier."
"We will continue to reach out to them directly and keep them informed through their registered contact details. The safety of our customers and crew comes first. Thank you for your continued understanding. Your trust strengthens our resolve to serve you better," concluded its note.
Did IndiGo operate on Tuesday?
As per news agency PTI, IndiGo on Tuesday operated four repatriation flights to Jeddah and plans to have another flight to Muscat later to bring back passengers stranded due to the conflict. Indigo had suspended flights to the Middle East and Europe due to the ongoing situation. The airline would operate a total of 26 flights to and from these four destinations.
All about US-Iran conflict and global travel
Global air travel remains severely disrupted after the war in Iran forced the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs, including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, stranding tens of thousands of passengers worldwide and disrupting thousands of flights. Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status directly with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport and to rely only on official sources for updates.
This came amid coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.
In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop. Ananya has been working with Hindustan Times for nearly five years now. A BA (Hons) in English from Gauhati Univerity, Ananya is also an IIMC Delhi (2013) alum. She has worked in both print journalism and, after working there for some time, she joined the digital platform. Ananya has learnt accuracy, objectivity, deadlines and prioritises verifying facts, maintains ethical standards by being fair and impartial, and works quickly, which is required for digital media.Read More