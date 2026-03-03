IndiGo says it is ‘reinstating select flights’ to Saudi, Oman: Check status of repatriation flights

IndiGo on Tuesday evening issued a travel advisory announcing that the carrier would be resuming flights for stranded passengers on a few routes to the Gulf nations amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict. IndiGo had announced cancellations of international flights amid the US-Iran conflict. (PTI)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), IndiGo posted a note saying that its "operations are being resumed in line with prevailing airspace conditions." Indigo will currently operate in Athens, Muscat, Jeddah and Madinah.

The Indian airline will run 10 special flights from Jeddah to India on Tuesday, according to a report in Reuters.

IndiGo issues travel advisory The airlines said that it is reinstating select flights as part of a "carefully planned restoration." The statement read, "Travel Advisory. We understand how the ongoing situation has impacted travel plans, especially when they involve returning home or being with loved ones. Please know that we stand with you during this time and are going all in to support you with care, prudence, and responsibility."

"We are progressively reinstating select flights as part of a carefully planned restoration of our schedule, with safety as our highest priority and close consideration of the evolving situation. Operations are being resumed in line with prevailing airspace conditions, with all necessary approvals already in place. If you are scheduled to travel, we kindly request that you wait for confirmation from us before proceeding to the airport," it added.