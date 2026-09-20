IndiGo crew member, a single mother to 5-year-old, dies after car rams into her vehicle in Mumbai

A 34-year-old IndiGo cabin crew member, Kainoor Mistry, died in a road accident in Mumbai on Friday. Mistry, who was a single mother to a five-year-old child, was placed on ventilator support for a few hours before her death, sources said.
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The accident took place while she was travelling from home to the airport. A car travelling on the wrong side of the road crashed into her vehicle. Mistry was seated on the driver's left side in the vehicle, they added.
Following the incident, all cab vendors were issued warning letters instructing them to exercise extreme caution, according to the sources.
IndiGo has not issued a statement on her death so far. However, it is learnt that a team from the airline has been with her family since the incident.
Tributes pour in
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Users on social media platform X posted tributes and called out “reckless driving” after news of her death surfaced.
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Users on social media platform X posted tributes and called out “reckless driving” after news of her death surfaced.
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“There was a reason airlines once operated their own crew cabs. Safety was one of them,” a user wrote on X.
A user commented on a post, “Why are road accidents so common in India? In foreign countries, the rules are so strict for driving, but in India, negligent driving, accidents, and death are so common. The government should apply strict rules in giving driving licences and in giving proper training to drivers.”
“Such a tragic reminder of our road safety crisis. Millions fly safely every year, but the commute from the airport remains a hidden hazard,” another wrote.
More details about how the crash occurred and whether authorities have taken any action are awaited.
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Home/India News/IndiGo crew member, a single mother to 5-year-old, dies after car rams into her vehicle in Mumbai
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