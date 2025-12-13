IndiGo expected to operate over 2,050 flights today as operations stabilise after week long disruptions

IndiGo was expected to operate over 2,050 flights for the second consecutive day on Saturday, December 13, signalling return to normalisation across its network after week-long disruptions. IndiGo flight status: IndiGo has been slapped with a penalty of nearly ₹ 59 crore, and the airline will contest the order. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

IndiGo has been slapped with a penalty of nearly ₹59 crore, which the airline is planning to contest, news agency PTI reported.

A spokesperson for IndiGo highlighted the airline’s strong operational recovery, stating, “Demonstrating continuous operational normalization and stability consecutively for the last five days, IndiGo is set to operate over 2,050 flights today, as per its revised schedule, scaled down in line with government directive. All our 138 operational destinations are connected, and our on-time performance has been consistently normal as per IndiGo standards.”

Also read| On IndiGo chaos, US-based expert John Illson to carry out root-cause analysis: Who is he?

The airline's operations have been returning to normalcy, with 2,050 flights and fewer cancellations on December 12.

Developments on IndiGo flight operations

-In a fresh statement on refunds and compensation on Friday, IndiGo said its primary focus was “ensuring that all refunds for affected customers are processed efficiently, expeditiously, and with the utmost urgency.”

-IndiGo said that most of the passengers had been given refunds, and the remaining ones would “reflect shortly.” The carrier said it would identify “severely” affected passengers and reach out to them in January for compensation.

-IndiGo said the compensation amount is estimated to exceed ₹500 crore. The amount would be given to “customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time and/or to customers severely stranded at certain airports,” the airline said.

-“In line with the operational update shared yesterday, we operated over 2,050 flights with only two cancellations, due to technical issues, with all affected customers reaccommodated in alternate flights immediately,” IndiGo spokesperson said.

Operational figures

In a press statement, the airline has shared its daily operational figures for the past week to highlight its recovery.

Also read| Messi's Kolkata event organiser arrested as violent chaos makes CM Mamata apologise; police promise to get ticket refund

On December 8, IndiGo operated over 1,700 flights with one cancellation, followed by more than 1,800 flights with no cancellations on December 9.

On December 10, the airline ran over 1,900 flights with two cancellations, and on December 11, it operated more than 1,950 flights with four cancellations.

The recovery continued on December 12, when over 2,050 flights were operated with only two cancellations, and the airline is expected to maintain the same level of operations on December 13.