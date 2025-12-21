IndiGo extends 10,000 voucher to 'severely impacted' passengers | What the airline said

IndiGo airlines has extended its ₹10,000 travel voucher to passengers impacted by the mass flight cancellation between December 3 to 5. The travel vouchers were first announced earlier this month as mass cancellation of IndiGo flights left thousands stranded at airports across India. IndiGo airlines added that the process to identify these severely impacted passengers will begin from December 26 onwards.. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

In a new post on X, the airlines stated that it will be extending its "gesture of care" vouchers to those "severely impacted and heavily stranded" customers at airports from the noon of December 3 to end of day of December 5.

"This voucher will be extended to customers of identified flights," said IndiGo.

IndiGo airlines added that the process to identify these severely impacted passengers will begin from December 26 onwards.

"Our teams will begin reaching out to customers, of such identified flights, and whose contact details are already available with us. Our teams will take care of the rest of the process and ensure this is completed smoothly for such customers," the statement read.

For customers who booked their tickets through travel partners, IndiGo added that they will be coordinating with the respective agents to reach the customers.

On December 11, IndiGo announced it will issue ₹10,000 travel vouchers to passengers impacted by the mass cancellations on December 3, 4 and 5.

"We will offer travel vouchers worth INR 10,000 to such severely impacted customers. These travel vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months,” read the previous statement issued by the airlines.

IndiGo Airlines, India's key air carrier, was pushed into crisis early this month after operational disruptions prompted cancellation and delays of thousands of flights across the country.

Airports also spiraled into chaos as thousands of passengers were left stranded due to the disruption of flight operations and last minute flight cancellations.

The country's largest airline also faced regulatory heat, and authorities have directed it to reduce winter schedule flights by 10 per cent to stabilise its operations.