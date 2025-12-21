IndiGo warns of possible flight delays due to early-morning fog across north India

IndiGo on Saturday issued a travel advisory cautioning passengers about possible flight disruptions on Sunday due to early-morning fog expected over Delhi and several parts of northern India. Birds fly past an Indigo flight as it prepares to land.(REUTERS)

The airline said reduced visibility during the early hours could affect flight operations, potentially leading to delays or schedule changes.

In a statement, IndiGo said its operations teams would remain fully prepared through the night, closely monitoring weather conditions on a minute-by-minute basis to minimise inconvenience to passengers.

“Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across Delhi and parts of northern India. During these hours, visibility can suddenly reduce, impacting flight operations,” the advisory said, adding that safety remains the airline’s top priority.

Acknowledging the difficulties caused by seasonal weather disruptions, IndiGo thanked passengers for their patience.

The airline advised travellers to check the latest flight status before leaving for the airport through the link shared in the advisory. Passengers whose flights are affected can rebook or seek refunds via IndiGo’s official website.

On Saturday, low visibility led to the cancellation of 66 arrival and departure flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials said.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory stating that low-visibility procedures were in progress, while noting that flight operations were otherwise functioning normally.

In its 7 am statement, the airport urged passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates.

Meanwhile, four flights were cancelled at Srinagar Airport on Saturday. Of these, three flights to and from Amritsar and Delhi were called off due to adverse weather conditions in those cities.