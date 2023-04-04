Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Varanasi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Hyderabad

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Apr 04, 2023 10:30 AM IST

The airlines said it was arranging for alternate aircraft for the stranded passengers to be flown to their destination

A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight from Bengaluru with 137 passengers onboard made an emergency landing at the Hyderabad airport on Tuesday morning.

An IndiGo spokesperson said the flight was diverted to Hyderabad as a precaution when the pilot noticed a technical issue. “The aircraft is currently at Hyderabad and is undergoing necessary inspection.”

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the aircraft landed safely and all passengers were safe.

The airline said it was arranging an alternate aircraft for the stranded passengers to be flown to their destination. “To avoid any further delays, an alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Vanarasi. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” the airline spokesperson said.

