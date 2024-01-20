close_game
IndiGo flight diverted, passenger says airline falsely promised hotel stay

IndiGo flight diverted, passenger says airline falsely promised hotel stay

ByHT News Desk
Jan 20, 2024 11:00 PM IST

Passenger on 6E-221 Bengaluru to Ranchi flight alleged false promises of hotel stay after diversion, forced deboarding.

A passenger on IndiGo's 6E-221 flight from Bengaluru to Ranchi alleged that the airline "refused to make arrangements" after the flight was diverted to Kolkata, and passengers were deboarded. The passenger claimed that promises of a hotel stay were falsely made. In response, IndiGo issued a statement asserting that all passengers were offered meals and given the choice of a refund or an alternative flight.

A passenger, Vikram Srivastava, took to X to share about the incident. (File)(HT_PRINT)

A passenger, Vikram Srivastava, took to X to share about the incident. “6E221 Bngluru to Rnchi 19-01-24 diverted to Kolkata, Cancld, Pasngers falsely promisd hotel alternative flight, deboarded. Ground Staff denied everything, excpt fare return in week, rice packet. Regulation allows dumping at 3rd location?” he wrote.

“Pregnant woman, elderly travelers, people pleading they don't have money, but @IndiGo6E drama artist team, nt ready to help, told bluntly to people, make your own arrangements at a 3rd location @IndiGo6E most insensitive, service deficiency liable to compensate all Passengers,” he further wrote.

Sharing the video from the Kolkata Airport where passengers were seen creating a ruckus, the passenger wrote, “must penalize @IndiGo6E for disgraceful illegal deporting of passangers at 3rd location and providing zero assistance.”

In the video, passengers could be seen loudly expressing their frustration to the airline's ground staff, inquiring about accommodation arrangements.

According to PTI, IndiGo official said, “The flight was diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather at Ranchi, and passengers were given the option of choosing another flight or receiving a refund. While some opted for another flight, others chose a refund. Additionally, all passengers were served meals at the Kolkata airport.”

