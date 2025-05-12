Indigo flight headed for Amritsar returns to Delhi amid drone sightings in Punjab, Jammu

An Indigo flight that was headed to Punjab's Amritsar returned to Delhi amid drone sightings in parts of the state, along with Jammu, on Monday. An Indigo flight has been diverted back to Delhi.(ANI)

The flight returned to the point of its origin as a precautionary measure.

Drones were sighted over Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Punjab's Jalandhar, a development that came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation.

Meanwhile, locals also heard 7-8 explosions in the Dasuya area of Punjab's Hoshiarpur.

An immediate blackout was enforced in the affected areas, and Pathankot, Vaishno Devi Bhawan, as well as the Yatra track.

Around 15 drones were seen hovering above the Northern Command and Air Force Station in Udhampur. Around 5 were spotted towards Katra

Visuals from Samba showed red streaks and explosion sounds in the background, with India's air defence getting activated and intercepting the aerial objects.

Jalandhar deputy commissioner also issued an urgent message over drone sightings near key army establishment in the city. Explosions were also heard near Suranasi village of Jalandhar district. Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain also confirmed that some explosions were heard in the Dasuya area.