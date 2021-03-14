Home / India News / Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur for medical reasons, passenger dies
PTI, Nagpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:55 PM IST
An IndiGo 6E flight from Guwahati to Bangalore was diverted to Kolkata on Tuesday REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo(REUTERS)

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport, after a 65-year-old passenger complained of health issues, although he died by the time he was taken to a hospital, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday, they said.

The man, Chhotusingh Naryansingh Yadav (65), a resident of Gaya in Bihar, had boarded the flight at Chennai on Saturday morning. However, mid-flight he complained to the plane staff that he was experiencing health problems, an official of Sonegaon police station here said.

Therefore, the flight made an emergency landing at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur. He was rushed to the city-based Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

