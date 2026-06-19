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IndiGo flight, with 140 onboard, suffers lightning strike at Kolkata airport

Two IndiGo ground staff members were reportedly affected by the lightning strike and received medical treatment.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 09:08 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A parked IndiGo aircraft carrying more than 140 passengers was struck by lightning at Kolkata airport on Friday morning, according to an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official, news agency PTI reported.

The aircraft was scheduled to operate flight 6E 6068 from Kolkata to Agartala.(Representational Photo/HT_PRINT)

The incident occurred amid prevailing thunderstorm and rain conditions, for which the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) had issued weather alerts.

The aircraft, scheduled to operate flight 6E 6068 from Kolkata to Agartala, was parked at aerobridge 56L when it was struck by lightning. It was subsequently grounded following the incident.

No passengers were injured. However, two IndiGo ground staff members were reportedly “affected” by the lightning strike and received medical treatment. Both are now in stable condition, according to PTI.

The passengers were later flown to Agartala on another aircraft, the sources said, according to PTI. They added that the boarding had been completed when the lightning strike happened following which the aircraft's power system went off.

IndiGo declined to comment on the incident.

Kolkata and adjoining districts have been experiencing thunderstorms and rain since Friday morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas and traffic disruptions.

 
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