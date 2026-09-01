A full emergency was declared at the Goa airport after an IndiGo flight bound for Delhi made an emergency landing on Tuesday morning.
People familiar with the matter told HT that IndiGo flight 6E 2102 from Goa to Delhi made an emergency landing due to a failure in one of its engines.
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The flight left Goa's Manohar International Airport at 9:16am, Almost 10 minutes later, an emergency was declared at 9:25am and the aircraft landed back at Goa at 9:50am.
The Delhi-bound flight had a total of 229 passengers on board. Based on a statement from the airline, the flight landed after a technical issue was detected.
“The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing all necessary clearances,” the statement said.
“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and made every effort to minimise it, including offering refreshments and timely updates. We have also made alternative arrangements for our customers to reach their destination,” IndiGo added further.
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Home/India News/Goa-Delhi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing, engine failure suspected
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