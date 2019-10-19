e-paper
IndiGo launches daily direct services between Kolkata, Ho Chi Minh City

According to IndiGo’s Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter, the new routes hold immense potential for growth and the airline might ramp-up its daily services to three times a day.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Ho Chi Minh
IndiGo Airlines has launched 4 flights in the last 5 weeks to Myanmar, China, Vietnam and Kuwait.
IndiGo Airlines has launched 4 flights in the last 5 weeks to Myanmar, China, Vietnam and Kuwait.(Reuters Photo)
         

India’s largest passenger carrier IndiGo on Friday commenced direct daily operations between Kolkata and Ho Chi Minh City, the commercial capital of Vietnam.

The new daily service comes days after the airline started maiden flight to the Southeast Asian country’s administrative capital Hanoi from Kolkata.

According to IndiGo's Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter, the new routes hold immense potential for growth and the airline might ramp-up its daily services to three times a day.

“Currently, we send a lot of (Indian) tourists to Thailand and we hope to recreate the same sort of demand on these routes,” Boulter said.

At present, the airline is on a massive international expansion plan. It has already launched 4 flights in the last 5 weeks to Myanmar, China, Vietnam and Kuwait.

Currently, it flies to 60 domestic and 23 international routes.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 00:00 IST

