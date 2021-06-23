IndiGo launches special discount on its flights for vaccinated customers

In a first, IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, has launched a special discount on its flights for vaccinated customers from Wednesday. Passengers who have been administered either one or both the Covid-19 vaccine doses, will be given discount of up to 10% on the base fare while booking.

IndiGo is the first airline to roll out this offer in India.

The airline said this offer is only available to vaccinated passengers aged 18 years and above, who are located in India at the time of booking and have already received a Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

“Passengers who have availed the offer at the time of booking shall be required to furnish a valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate, issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Alternately, they can display their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile application at the airport check-in counter/boarding gate,” said the airline spokesperson.

Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy & revenue officer, IndiGo said, “Being the largest airline in the country, we feel it is our responsibility to contribute to the national vaccination drive, by encouraging more people towards this common goal. This offer will not only strengthen their resolve towards vaccination, but also ensure that they can travel safely at affordable fares with IndiGo. We are committed to offer an on-time, hassle-free travel experience to our customers, on-board our lean, clean flying machine”.

Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore, discounts will be provided subject to availability of inventory. The offer is currently available only on IndiGo website.