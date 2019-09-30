e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

IndiGo denies Goa minister claim of its plane engine catching fire mid-air

Goa’s environment minister Nilesh Cabral confirmed the incident and said that the sight of the left engine ablaze caused panic and mayhem aboard the flight but the pilot handled the situation well.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:04 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
The left engine of the IndiGo plane, on the Goa-Delhi route caught fire around 20 minutes into the flight.
The left engine of the IndiGo plane, on the Goa-Delhi route caught fire around 20 minutes into the flight. (PTI File / Representational Photo )
         

A Goa- Delhi IndiGo flight with 180 passengers on board was forced into turnaround after it suffered engine failure. The passengers also included Goa environment minister Nilesh Cabral and a team of officers. The airline, however, denied the occurrence of fire in the engine.

Speaking to HT, Cabral confirmed the incident and said that the sight of the left engine ablaze caused panic and mayhem aboard the flight but the pilot handled the situation well.

“Last night around 20 minutes into the flight, the left engine caught fire. The passengers saw the engine fire and soon everyone was screaming. But the pilot then turned off the engine and flew the plane on one engine and handled the situation very well,” Cabral said.

“The plane was brought back to Goa and we were accommodated on the next flight to Delhi at 12:40 am,” Cabral said adding that he finally reached Delhi at 4 am.

“Not everyone made the next flight and some passengers opted for a later flight,” he added.

Cabral was headed to Delhi for a meeting along with the Director of Agriculture as well as some members of his official staff when the incident occurred.

The airline, however, “ strongly refuted” the incident. “We strongly refute the occurrence of any fire in the engine of flight 6E-336 from Goa to Delhi on Sept 29. However, the cause of the incident is not known yet and is currently under investigation”, IndiGo said in a statement, reported news agency ANI.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 09:09 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News