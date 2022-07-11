IndiGo staff go on sick leave amid demand for salary hike

A majority of aircraft technicians at IndiGo reported sick and skipped work to press for salary hikes, personnel in the airline said, adding that very few reported for their night shifts at the Delhi and Hyderabad airports.

The incident came a week after the budget carrier, India’s largest by market share, was hit by en masse leaves when staffers ostensibly chose to appear for walk-in recruitments by rival Air india.

“The main reason for the technicians ‘protest is that they are seeking salary hike due to work pressure and longer working hours,” an airline official said, asking not to be named. “On Friday night, 22 out of 25 Indigo technicians took sick leave at Hyderabad airport,” the official added.

An IndiGo spokesperson did not comment on the matter.

The incident, however, did not appear to hit operations. According to the ministry of civil aviation website, 75.2% IndiGo flights operated on time on Saturday.

“Flight operations were not affected due to the absence of the technicians,” an IndiGo official told HT.

A letter written to the management by an aircraft technician went viral on Twitter, claiming technicians had stayed away from over because the issues they raised “fell on deaf ears”. HT could not verify the letter.