IndiGo buys 500 planes from Airbus, the largest order in aviation history

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2023 07:50 PM IST

The deal with a list price of $55 billion is the highest ever civil aviation order, IndiGo chief Pieter Elbers said.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, said it will buy 500 A320 planes from Airbus in the largest order in the history of commercial aviation.

"This new order will bring the strategic relationship between IndiGo and Airbus to an unprecedented depth and breadth. With this new order, since its inception in 2006, IndiGo has ordered a massive total of 1.330 aircraft with Airbus", IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline stated that the fuel-efficient A320NEO Family aircraft will allow it to maintain its ‘strong focus’ on lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency with high standards of reliability.

“It is difficult to overstate the significance of IndiGo’s new historic order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. An orderbook now of almost 1.000 aircraft well into the next decade, enables IndiGo to fulfil its mission to continue to boost economic growth, social cohesion and mobility in India", Pieter Elbers, IndiGo CEO said in a statement.

“This order strongly reaffirms IndiGo’s belief in the growth of India, in the A320 Family and in our strategic partnership with Airbus”, he added.

“Today IndiGo operates over 300 aircraft and has previous orders totaling 480 aircraft which are yet to be delivered between today and the end of this decade. With this additional firm order of 500 aircraft for 2030-2035, IndiGo’s order-book has almost 1.000 aircraft yet to be delivered well into the next decade. This IndiGo order-book comprises a mix of A320NEO, A321NEO and A321XLR aircraft”, the IndiGo statement added.

