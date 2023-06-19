IndiGo makes record order for 500 Airbus A320 planes
The deal is the largest ever civil aviation order and a "historic" step for both companies.
Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo said Monday it had ordered a record 500 A320 airliners from European manufacturer Airbus at the Paris Air Show.
With a list price of $55 billion -- although the closely-held actual sale prices are usually lower -- the deal is the largest ever civil aviation order and a "historic" step for both companies, IndiGo chief Pieter Elbers said.
