IndiGo makes record order for 500 Airbus A320 planes

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo said Monday it had ordered a record 500 A320 airliners from European manufacturer Airbus at the Paris Air Show.

With a list price of $55 billion -- although the closely-held actual sale prices are usually lower -- the deal is the largest ever civil aviation order and a "historic" step for both companies, IndiGo chief Pieter Elbers said.

