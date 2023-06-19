Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / IndiGo makes record order for 500 Airbus A320 planes

IndiGo makes record order for 500 Airbus A320 planes

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2023 08:02 PM IST

The deal is the largest ever civil aviation order and a "historic" step for both companies.

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo said Monday it had ordered a record 500 A320 airliners from European manufacturer Airbus at the Paris Air Show.

Indigo

With a list price of $55 billion -- although the closely-held actual sale prices are usually lower -- the deal is the largest ever civil aviation order and a "historic" step for both companies, IndiGo chief Pieter Elbers said.

Topics
indigo
