'We stand with Indonesia': PM Modi's message after plane crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in Indonesian plane crash which with 62 people on board crashed on Saturday afternoon. Parts of the wreckage of the Boeing 737-500 at a depth of 23 meters (75 feet) in the Java Sea were discovered by divers on Sunday.

Deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate plane crash in Indonesia. India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2021





The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta

“We received reports from the diver team that the visibility in the water is good and clear, allowing the discovery of some parts of the plane," Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said in a statement. “We are sure that is the point where the plane crashed," it said though there has been no sign of any survivor.

Objects like broken pieces of fuselage with aircraft registration parts, body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the surface have been found so far.

Fishermen in the area between Lancang and Laki islands, part of an archipelago around Thousand Islands north of Jakarta's coast, reported hearing an explosion around 2:30pm on Saturday.