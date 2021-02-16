Home / India News / Indo-Pak wars' veteran retired Major General BK Mahapatra dies
india news

Indo-Pak wars' veteran retired Major General BK Mahapatra dies

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condoled the death of the army veteran.
PTI, Bhubaneshwar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:09 AM IST
image via social media

Major General (retired) Basant Kumar Mahapatra, who had participated in 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars, died at a hospital here on Monday, family sources said.

He was 87.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condoled the death of the army veteran.

"Odisha mourns the sad demise of its illustrious son, Major General (Retd) Basant Kumar Mahapatra. The war veteran participated in many major battles the country has fought. He will always be remembered for his bravery, contribution to education & philanthropic activities. #RIP," Patnaik said on Twitter.

Mahapatra's body was taken to his residence at Chandinichowk in Cuttack, the family sources said.

Mohapatra was conferred with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM).

After the retirement from the service, he was associated with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Centre for Communication and Management (BCCM) here, four DAV Public Schools in Cuttack and Tangi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
major general odisha cm naveen patnaik indo pak tensions army veteran ati vishisht seva medal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP