Swachh Survekshan 2021: Here are top 10 cleanest cities in annual govt survey

Indore has been awarded as India’s cleanest city in the ‘Swachh Survekshan 2021’, followed by Surat and Vijaywada. President Ram Nath Kovind conferred honour to the cities on Saturday at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MOHUA) organised the ‘Swachh Amrit Mahotsav’ event to felicitate the cities.

"Indore is India’s cleanest city for the 5th year in a row. Heartiest congratulations to the people, political leadership, Municipal Corporation, Swachhagrahis & Safaimitras for their exemplary commitment towards keeping the city on top," Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister for housing and urban affairs, wrote on Twitter.

Chhattisgarh was another major winner in the annual cleanliness survey as it was adjudged the cleanest state in the country. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was present at the event to receive the award. He dedicated the award to people associated with the sanitation system, government representatives, administration, and people of Chhattisgarh for “making it possible”.

Here’s the list of the top 10 cleanest cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2021:

Indore Surat Vijaywada Navi Mumbai Pune Raipur Bhopal Vadodara Visakhapatnam Ahmedabad

With the participation of 4,320 cities, the MOHUA said that the 6th edition of Swachh Survekshan has become the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey.

“The success of this year’s survey can be gauged through the unprecedented number of citizen feedback received this year - over 5 crores, a marked increase from last year’s 1.87 crores. The 2021 edition was conducted in record time of 28 days despite several on-ground challenges owing to the COVID pandemic,” it added.