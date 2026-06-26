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Indore businessman, woman found dead inside car

A businessman allegedly killed his girlfriend and died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh. His family suspects foul play despite a confession note found.

Published on: Jun 26, 2026 06:08 am IST
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
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A 26-year-old businessman from Indore allegedly killed his 24-year-old girlfriend and then allegedly died by suicide inside a car in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashok Nagar district on Thursday, police said, adding that a note was found from the vehicle in which the accused allegedly confessed to killing the woman after a fight. The man’s family, however, alleged foul play, claiming that someone else murdered them.

Indore businessman, woman found dead inside car

Ashok Nagar superintendent of police Rajeev Mishra said, “On Wednesday, the woman and the man had gone towards Imla in the latter’s car. When they didn’t return home till late at night, the woman’s family registered a missing complaint. Police traced them using mobile location data. They were found in a pool of blood inside the car parked near Shav Toll Plaza. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and inspected it. The FSL team and senior officers also examined the scene.”

From the car, police recovered a country-made pistol, an axe, a packet of sulphas (poison), a note, three mobile phones, a lighter, and three caps. The rear seat of the vehicle was found burnt, and burn marks were visible on the man’s face. The man had shot himself with the pistol, while the woman sustained severe injuries on multiple body parts, including her head, he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

ashok nagar madhya pradesh
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Venezuela Earthquake on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Venezuela Earthquake on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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