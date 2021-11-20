Indore earns title of cleanest city in India for fifth time in row

Indore has been adjudged as the cleanest city in India consecutively for the fifth time in the Swacchta Survekshan cleanliness survey. Urban development minister Bhupendra Singh Singh received the award in New Delhi on Saturday. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) gave credit to sanitation workers as cleanliness was the biggest challenge during Covid-19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During the Corona period, the sanitation workers kept the city clean working on sanitization, disposing of medical waste, setting up Covid care centres, covid testing and vaccination centre. The corporation employees properly disposed of medical waste. When the whole city sleeps, the corporation employees clean the city,” said Partibha Pal, commissioner municipal corporation, Indore.

Pal also said that the IMC was looking at the pollution by taking care of dust as far as possible. “The roads and streets are being cleaned with machines by sprinkling water to settle the dust to control the air pollution. On every occasion whether it is Diwali or any other public function, sanitation workers made records of cleaning the city within hours,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The major reason behind winning the award is the revival of 21.3 km Kans and 12.4 km Saraswati rivers by processing the sewage waste of 137.28 km. After 41 years, people saw clean rivers, said the commissioner.

The 56-Dukan, a famous street for food, has been awarded to serve the cleanest street for food in India.

“Now we are focusing on recycling and generating electricity with garbage. As of now, we are earning ₹20 crore from the disposal of garbage, composite fertilizers and CNG. Our focus is to increase the income to ₹100 crore from waste disposal,” said Pal

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the public representatives and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) for winning the title for the fifth time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhya Prades received 35 awards in different categories. Capital city Bhopal secured the seventh rank.