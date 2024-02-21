Indore man undergoes sex change surgery to marry his lover. Then this happened

In a bizarre incident, a 28-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore who underwent a gender transition to marry his male partner, was betrayed after the latter refused to stay with him as promised, that too after the sex change operation, reported news agency ANI. The victim approached the police against the accused, identified as Vaibhav Shukla, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.(Rep image)

The victim approached the police against the accused, identified as Vaibhav Shukla, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The police said that the victim, who met the accused on social media in 2021, underwent gender reassignment surgery after he was assured of marriage upon the transformation and leading a socially and legally recognised life together.

However, to his dismay, Shukla refused to fulfill the promise of getting married and subjected him to unnatural acts.

Recalling his ordeal, the victim said to the news agency, "I underwent gender reassignment surgery as per Shukla's request, believing in his commitment to marry me. However, he not only reneged on his promise but also subjected me to unnatural acts."

With no other option left, the victim approached the Vijay Nagar police and lodged a complaint against the accused. "I spent a significant amount on the surgery, and now I'm left in despair. I urge the authorities to take strict action against Shukla," he added.

Police said that the victim got acquainted with the accused on Instagram nearly three years ago. They were in a relationship and the accused, Shukla, convinced the victim to undergo gender change on the pretext of marriage, also engaged in unnatural sex, and later refused to marry. He also threatened the victim with dire consequences.

"The accused allegedly engaged in unnatural acts with the victim. A case has been registered against Vibhav Shukla under IPC Section 377 (unnatural sex), and 506 (criminal intimidation). We are further looking into the case," Vijay Nagar Police Station in-charge Chandrabhal Singh told ANI.

"Efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused," the official added.

(With inputs from ANI)