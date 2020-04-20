Indore tally nears 900; Centre sends team for review

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:37 IST

Bhopal: A central government team on Monday visited Indore, one of the hostspots of the coronavirus disease in the country even as the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in Madhya Pradesh’s business centre rose to almost 900, according to a statement from the department of public relations.

IThe number of Covid-19 positive cases in Indore was 897 as on Monday evening and the total number of cases in the state, 1485. Of the positive cases in Indore 52 have died so far. The number of death in the entire state is 76.

The central government on Sunday set up six inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) to assess the situation at major hotspots of the viral disease in the country and monitor measures being undertaken to control the situation. The teams, after assessing the situation, are also supposed to issue necessary directions to the authorities concerned. Each of the teams is being led by additional secretary level officers.

According to the statement , the central team visiting Indore comprises additional secretary in ministry of Agriculture Abhilaksh Likhi, head of department community medicine, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC), Delhi Dr Jugal Kishore,director, Ministry of Health and Family welfare Dr Anil Ranga, joint advisor National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Nawal Prakash and director Department of Food and Public distributionSimerjit Kaur.

The team met with commissioner, Indore division Akash Tripathi, inspector general of police Vivek Sharma, collector, Indore Manish Singh, deputy inspector general of police Harinarayan Chari Mishra, Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Ashish Singh and others.

Talking to the officers Likhi said: “Corona is a global pandemic. Concerted efforts are required to tackle it. The arrangements in Indore will be further strengthened to control the situation. Strict compliance of lockdown restrictions should be ensured.”

The central team sought feedback from the authorities on the implementation of the different measures being undertaken to fight Covid-19 and supply of essential items to people during the restrictions.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: “We welcome the central government’s team. The suggestions from the team will help us fight Corona more effectively.”

State Congress president Kamal Nath said: “We welcome the central government’s team visiting Indore which is now placed on the top position in the country due to growing infection of Corona. We expect that under the team’s guidance the situation will be controlled and it will further improve in Indore.”