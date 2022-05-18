Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea gets bail on 10th request - Timeline
india news

Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea gets bail on 10th request - Timeline

Granting bail to Indrani Mukerjea, the Supreme Court observed that even if 50% witnesses are given up, the trial will not be completed soon and noted that she had already spent 6.5 years in prison
Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015, days after her driver was caught on charges of possessing an illegal weapon and told investigators about Sheena Bora’s murder in 2012.
Updated on May 18, 2022 03:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

MUMBAI: Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, arrested in August 2015 on charges of killing her daughter Sheena Bora three years earlier, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. This was her 10th attempt to seek bail; the first was in early February 2016 within six months of her arrest.

The 50-year-old, who has been in Byculla jail since her arrest, told the court the trial was unlikely to end soon as 185 out of 253 witnesses have yet to be examined.

READ: 'Been in custody for 6.5 years' - Why SC granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case 

A timeline of her many attempts to get bail :

August 2015: Arrested for her daughter’s murder

February 5, 2016: Filed bail plea in Special CBI court stating she needs to recover from deteriorating health to face trial

April 1, 2016: Bail plea rejected

September 2018: Indrani’s second bail plea rejected

October 2018: Indrani files third bail plea on health grounds

November 2018: Judge rejects bail request

RELATED STORIES

April 2019: Indrani files fourth bail plea

December 2019: Special CBI judge rejects bail plea

January 1, 2020: Indrani moves bail for the fifth time. This time, she alleges evidence was planted against her by the prosecution

June 2020: Pending the bail plea, Indrani Mukerjea seeks interim bail for 45 days

July 2020: Special CBI court rejects plea for interim bail of 45 days

August 5, 2020: Indrani’s fifth bail plea is also rejected

May 2021: Indrani Mukherjee seeks interim bail again, citing Covid-19 pandemic

July 2021: Judge rejects plea for interim bail

November 16, 2021: Bombay high court rejects Indrani’s bail plea

January 23, 2022: Bombay high rejects Indrani’s second bail plea

Indrani Mukerjea approached the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay high court’s rejection of her bail request on November 16, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indrani mukerjea sheena bora murder case
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP