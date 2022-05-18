Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea gets bail on 10th request - Timeline

MUMBAI: Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, arrested in August 2015 on charges of killing her daughter Sheena Bora three years earlier, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. This was her 10th attempt to seek bail; the first was in early February 2016 within six months of her arrest.

The 50-year-old, who has been in Byculla jail since her arrest, told the court the trial was unlikely to end soon as 185 out of 253 witnesses have yet to be examined.

READ: 'Been in custody for 6.5 years' - Why SC granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

A timeline of her many attempts to get bail :

August 2015: Arrested for her daughter’s murder

February 5, 2016: Filed bail plea in Special CBI court stating she needs to recover from deteriorating health to face trial

April 1, 2016: Bail plea rejected

September 2018: Indrani’s second bail plea rejected

October 2018: Indrani files third bail plea on health grounds

November 2018: Judge rejects bail request

April 2019: Indrani files fourth bail plea

December 2019: Special CBI judge rejects bail plea

January 1, 2020: Indrani moves bail for the fifth time. This time, she alleges evidence was planted against her by the prosecution

June 2020: Pending the bail plea, Indrani Mukerjea seeks interim bail for 45 days

July 2020: Special CBI court rejects plea for interim bail of 45 days

August 5, 2020: Indrani’s fifth bail plea is also rejected

May 2021: Indrani Mukherjee seeks interim bail again, citing Covid-19 pandemic

July 2021: Judge rejects plea for interim bail

November 16, 2021: Bombay high court rejects Indrani’s bail plea

January 23, 2022: Bombay high rejects Indrani’s second bail plea

Indrani Mukerjea approached the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay high court’s rejection of her bail request on November 16, 2021.

