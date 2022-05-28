Industrialist Srinivas held in Bengaluru for possession of drugs: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau have arrested industrialist Adi Srinivas Naidu on charges of drug possession, NCB officials said. Srinivas was caught red-handed receiving a package containing cocaine near Sadahalli Gate on the way to the Kempegowda International Airport on May 24, the officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An NCB official, who requested anonymity, said that Srinivas was driving back to Bengaluru from Hyderabad and had pulled over at Sadahalli Gate for a few minutes. “During this time a man came on a motorcycle and handed him the package. An NCB team, which had been tailing Srinivas, walked up to his car, confiscated the package and detained him,” the officer said.

The NCB later raided Srinivas’s residence in Sadashivanagar, North Bengaluru; however, no contraband was recovered during the raid. Following this, a court in Bengaluru has remanded Srinivas in judicial custody. He has been lodged in the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara.

Srinivas is the son of former Telugu Desam Party MP, D K Audikesavulu Naidu. The family runs Mallya Hospital and other establishments in Bengaluru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On September 28, 2017, Geetha Vishnu, son of Srinivas, was booked by the police for allegedly ramming his vehicle into a car injuring six people and two children under the influence of marijuana. At that time, the police recovered 110g of marijuana from his car.

Though passers-by caught Geetha Vishnu and assaulted him before the police intervened and took him to Mallya hospital, he escaped from the hospital and went into hiding. He later surrendered before the police. The case is currently on trial.