Infections surge in Maharashtra, Assam becomes latest state on Covid-19 map

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 23:01 IST

The number of coronavirus infections in India rose to 1,397 on Tuesday, casualties mounted to 35 while Assam became the latest state to come under the grip of the pandemic.

Much of Tuesday’s figures were boosted by Maharashtra where 82 new cases surfaced with Mumbai accounting for 59 of them, the state health department said. The total number of infections in Mumbai stood at 151.

Maharashtra now has 302 positive cases, followed by Kerala at 241. Tamil Nadu which reported 50 new cases, now has 124 cases, said Beela Rajesh, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary.

Kerala recorded seven cases son Tuesday after 50 infections in the last two days. The state also recorded its second Covid-19 casualty when a 68-year-old former police officer died at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

In Delhi, 23 positive cases were reported taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 120, the state government’ s health department said.

Over the past couple of days, Nizamuddin area has become the coronavirus epicentre in Delhi and there are fears that the contagion could spread further after it emerged that thousands of people from various states had travelled to the national capital to take part in a religious congregation

According to a Union home ministry document, about 824 foreigners associated with the congregation had fanned out to different Indian states for religious teachings and states had been directed on March 21 to identify them.

Also on Tuesday, the Delhi Police filed a case against Maulana Saad and others of Tableeghi Jamaat under Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code for alleged violation of government directions given to the management of ‘Markaz’ (religious congregation) of Basti Nizamuddin about restrictions on gatherings.

Late Tuesday evening, the government decided that any foreigner who wishes to visit India and take part in Tablighi Jamaat activities would not be issued tourist visa.

Almost a week into the 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that government would triple the scale of feeding the poor people in the capital.

“So far, we were feeding around 4 lakh people twice a day. From tomorrow (Wednesday), we will be able to feed as many as 12 lakh people twice a day,” Kejriwal said

Assam joined the long list of states hit by coronavirus after a 52-year old man in Silchar tested positive as the pandemic continued to expand its footprints in India.

In Rajasthan, 17 evacuees from Iran have tested positive for Covid at the army quarantine facilities in Rajasthan to take the number of infections in the state to 93. .

Kashmir reported six fresh coronavirus cases taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 55. Government authorities said all new patients, including a 10-year-old boy, are contacts of earlier cases.