Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Infiltration bid across India-Pakistan border thwarted: BSF
india news

Infiltration bid across India-Pakistan border thwarted: BSF

The infiltration attempt came as security in the region has been heightened in view of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage to South Kashmir Himalayas
Security in the region has been heightened in view of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 11:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

JAMMU: Border Security Force (BSF) troopers thwarted an infiltration attempt across India-Pakistan border at Arnia near Jammu late on Sunday, an officer of the force said on Monday. The officer added the infiltrators were spotted around 9.30 pm. He added that the BSF troops challenged the infiltrators who fired and fled in the face of retaliation. He said the armed infiltrators’ firing triggered a brief gunfight.

“BSF retaliated by firing a few bursts [of gunfire] towards them [infiltrators] due to which they ran back. A search of the area was carried out Monday morning but nothing [incriminating] was recovered,” said the officer, who asked not to be named.

The infiltration attempt came as security in the region has been heightened in view of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage to South Kashmir Himalayas. The pilgrimage begins on June 30. It was not held for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP