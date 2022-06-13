Infiltration bid across India-Pakistan border thwarted: BSF

JAMMU: Border Security Force (BSF) troopers thwarted an infiltration attempt across India-Pakistan border at Arnia near Jammu late on Sunday, an officer of the force said on Monday. The officer added the infiltrators were spotted around 9.30 pm. He added that the BSF troops challenged the infiltrators who fired and fled in the face of retaliation. He said the armed infiltrators’ firing triggered a brief gunfight.

“BSF retaliated by firing a few bursts [of gunfire] towards them [infiltrators] due to which they ran back. A search of the area was carried out Monday morning but nothing [incriminating] was recovered,” said the officer, who asked not to be named.

The infiltration attempt came as security in the region has been heightened in view of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage to South Kashmir Himalayas. The pilgrimage begins on June 30. It was not held for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.