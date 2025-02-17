Menu Explore
Influencer Apoorva Mukhija, YouTuber Samay Raina to appear before NCW today

ByHT News Desk
Feb 17, 2025 01:37 PM IST

YouTuber Samay Raina and influencer Apoorva Mukhija will appear before NCW on Monday for questioning in a probe related to an episode of 'India’s Got Latent'. 

YouTuber Samay Raina and social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija are set to appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday via video conferencing following the ongoing controversy surrounding an episode of Raina’s popular show 'India’s Got Latent'.

Apoorva Mukhija and Samay Raina will be questioned by the NCW today on video.
Apoorva Mukhija and Samay Raina will be questioned by the NCW today on video.

The episode, featuring podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, has sparked outrage due to inappropriate jokes made by the guest, triggering significant public backlash and legal action.

The NCW summons, issued on February 11, come in the wake of a case filed by the Maharashtra Police over the controversial remarks. Allahbadia, who is best known for his YouTube channel BeerBiceps, has not yet responded to the NCW’s summons. The panel's investigation follows the filing of multiple first information reports (FIRs) in Mumbai and Guwahati, where the episode has caused considerable outrage.

Raina, Mukhija, Allahbadia, comedian Jaspreet Singh, and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani are all scheduled to appear before the NCW on Monday. The producers of 'India’s Got Latent', Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra, have also been summoned for questioning.

The issue first gained traction after Allahbadia’s comments on the show sparked an outcry across social media platforms. The episode, which went viral, was subsequently removed from YouTube by Samay Raina, who has since expressed regret over the incident. “This has been too much for me to handle. I will cooperate fully with the authorities,” said Raina in a post earlier this week.

Ranveer Allahbadia approaches SC

Ranveer Allahbadia has approached the Supreme Court seeking the consolidation of multiple FIRs against him. He also apologised publicly for his remarks, admitting the harm they caused. In a social media post, he revealed that he had been receiving death threats as a result of the controversy.

Apoorva Mukhija already questioned once

Apoorva Mukhija, known for her bold social media presence, has already recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police. Mukhija, often referred to as the "Rebel Kid," has also expressed her commitment to fully cooperate with ongoing investigations.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On