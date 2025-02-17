Ranveer Allahbadia police case Live: YouTuber, other panellists to appear before NCW today
YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, along with comedian Samay Raina, content creator Apoorva Mukhija, comedian Jaspreet Singh and YouTuber Asheesh Chanchlani are slated to appear before the National Commission for Women on Monday, February 17, 2025, according to a report by news agency PTI. The show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra were also asked to appear before the women’s panel....Read More
The action comes after the row around Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on Samay Raina’s YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’ escalated into a legal battle. Allahbadia, along with the others who were on the panel of the show during the controversial episode, are facing multiple charges in Mumbai and Assam’s Guwahati.
The matter has now also reached the Supreme Court after Ranveer Allahbadia approached the top court on Friday seeking the consolidation of multiple first information reports (FIRs) filed against him over allegedly obscene remarks made during his guest appearance on India’s Got Latent.
Ranveer Allahbadia police case row | Key Points
- Ranveer Allahbadia has apologised twice for the remarks on Samay Raina’s show. In a recent post, he said that he is receiving death threats from people.
- Comedian Samay Raina said in a post that this row has been too much for him to handle and that he will cooperate with investigation agencies.
- Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as the rebel kid, has already appeared before the Mumbai police and recorded her statement.
- Samay Raina has deleted all the episodes of his popular show ‘India’s Got Latent’ from YouTube which had garnered millions of views.
Ranveer Allahbadia police case Live: What is India's Got Latent?
Samay Raina is the brain behind the YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’, his YouTube version of the popular reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’. In Samay’s show, contestants from across India come to showcase their talent, or sometimes rather lack of it, on the stage. This is then followed by a grilling session by the judges present on the panel, which includes Samay himself and the guests he invites to the show.
The contestants, instead of competing with each other, have to actually be just self-aware in order to win. The unique scoring system of the show includes giving oneself a score, and if it matches the average of the scores that the jury panel gives, the contestant wins a cash prize.
Ranveer Allahbadia police case Live: ‘People have invaded my mother’s clinic,' said Ranveed Allahbadia amid controversy
Through a post on his social media accounts on February 15, Ranveer Allahbadia said that he is receiving death threats and his mother's clinic was invaded by people posing as patients. He again apologised for his remarks through the post and said he has full faith in the judicial system of India.
Ranveer Allahbadia police case Live: Political analyst Tehseen Poonawala on India’s Got Latent row: ‘If you don’t like dark humor…’
Internet personality Tehseen Poonawala, who also refers to himself as a ‘political analyst’, came in defence of the YouTube show, calling the outrage an attack on freedom of speech.
Appearing on Mirror Now as a guest last week, Tehseen Poonawala said that while the Parliament is united on a “social media” issue, “a convicted rapist is out every time there’s an election in this country. No one in the Parliament chooses to react on it.”
“Cracking a bad joke is just that, a bad joke, and the punishment to it is self-censorship, self-regulation, that isn’t violence. Ranveer cracked a bad joke, it may have offended someone’s sensibilities but it didn’t cause violence,” said Poonawala.
Ranveer Allahbadia police case Live: Ranveer Allahbadia has approached Supreme Court for relief amid multiple FIRs for obscene remarks
Ranveer Allahbadia approached the Supreme Court on Friday seeking the consolidation of multiple first information reports (FIRs) filed against him over allegedly obscene remarks made during his guest appearance on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent.
Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahbadia, mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, requesting an urgent hearing. Chandrachud emphasised that the plea had been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution.
CJI Khanna noted that a hearing date had already been scheduled. When Chandrachud expressed concerns about a possible arrest by the Assam Police, CJI Khanna remained non-committal, reiterating that he does not permit oral mentioning. In the petition, Allahbadia has requested protection from arrest.