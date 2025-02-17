Ranveer Allahbadia police case Live: YouTuber, other panellists to appear before NCW today

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, along with comedian Samay Raina, content creator Apoorva Mukhija, comedian Jaspreet Singh and YouTuber Asheesh Chanchlani are slated to appear before the National Commission for Women on Monday, February 17, 2025, according to a report by news agency PTI. The show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra were also asked to appear before the women’s panel....Read More

The action comes after the row around Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on Samay Raina’s YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’ escalated into a legal battle. Allahbadia, along with the others who were on the panel of the show during the controversial episode, are facing multiple charges in Mumbai and Assam’s Guwahati.

The matter has now also reached the Supreme Court after Ranveer Allahbadia approached the top court on Friday seeking the consolidation of multiple first information reports (FIRs) filed against him over allegedly obscene remarks made during his guest appearance on India’s Got Latent.

Ranveer Allahbadia police case row | Key Points