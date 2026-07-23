Infosys to roll out salary hikes in two phases; most employees to get raises in October

Infosys will roll out annual compensation hikes in two phases, with most employees set to receive salary revisions in October and senior employees in January, the company's management reportedly said on Thursday.

The IT major said the majority of its workforce would receive pay hikes in October.

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The IT major said the majority of its workforce would receive pay hikes in October, while salary increases for senior employees would be implemented in January, news agency PTI reported.

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Infosys had rolled out annual salary hikes of 6-8 per cent for employees in India in 2025.

Infosys lowers revenue growth forecast

The announcement comes as Infosys reported its June-quarter earnings and revised its revenue growth guidance for the current financial year.

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company narrowed the upper end of its full-year revenue growth forecast, saying it now expects constant-currency revenue growth of 1.5 to 3 per cent for the financial year ending March 2027, compared with its earlier guidance of 1.5 to 3.5 per cent, AFP reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Infosys reported revenue of ₹48,211 crore for the April-June quarter, up 14 per cent from a year earlier. Net profit rose over 12 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,769 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Infosys reported revenue of ₹48,211 crore for the April-June quarter, up 14 per cent from a year earlier. Net profit rose over 12 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,769 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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The company also announced a key leadership transition, naming Executive Vice President Ashiss Kumar Dash as its next Chief Executive Officer. Dash will take over after the tenure of current CEO Salil Parekh ends in April.

"Having worked closely with Dash over many years, I have seen first-hand his integrity, customer focus, and ability to lead through change," Parekh said in a statement.

"He brings a deep understanding of our clients, our business, and our people, together with the vision and capability to lead Infosys through its next phase of transformation."

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India's $315-billion IT industry has over the last year grappled with muted client spending on big technology projects as artificial intelligence tools from companies like Anthropic and OpenAI offer new ways of doing labour-intensive work that was previously outsourced.

(With inputs from PTI and AFP)