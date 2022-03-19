Mega infra push, transparent governance in 'Kashmir Under NDA' presentation to Shah

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday gave a presentation to union home minister Amit Shah on J&K under NDA rule. The presentation titled ‘Jammu & Kashmir: A Story of Transformation’ highlights the development push by the central government since the state was bifurcated into a union territory following the abrogation of Article 370.Modelled around the ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and ‘Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas’, the presentation broadly outlines the Centre's mega development initiatives in the union territory. From implementing laws for grassroot democracy to infrastructural push, here are the big highlights of the vision document.>The J&K administration cites various laws implemented to safeguard the rights of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, children and senior citizens of the union territory. Under the ‘Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ push, the Centre has introduced new land laws and simplified agrarian reforms act for the benefit of farmers. All 890 central laws are now applicable in J&K following the abrogation of Article 370.> Under the One Nation, One Tax, One Market, the government has abolished entry toll, allowing free movement of goods between J&K and rest of the country. This is a historic decision towards a full integration of J&K with the rest of the country.

> The J&K has become the first union territory to devise a comprehensive district good governance index, outlining ten sectors and 58 parameters. As per the Good Governance Index of 2021, J&K has registered an overall increase of 3.7 points on account of a splendid performance in the commerce and industry sector and an improved score in agriculture and allied sectors.> To ensure transparency and accountability, the J&K administration has unveiled an online billing system across the UT. No government work is executed without administrative approval and e-tendering.> The J&K administration said the union territory maintained growth momentum even during the pandemic, ranked among the top four states/UT across the country in GSDP growth> Emphasising on speed and efficiency, the administration said the number of completed government projects had doubled, with 40,000 projects expected to be completed in the current financial year.> With the land revenue documents registration process been made online, the system has become smooth and quick. Since 2019, a total of 1.44 lakh registrations have been recorded yielding a revenue of over ₹775 crore to the exchequer. Now, there is a single portal for land records which can be accessed online.> In what it calls an end to the Darbar move, the J&K administration has stopped the entire practice of government officials moving between Jammu and Srinagar every six months, saving two months of work time and annual revenue worth ₹400 crore> In a step towards a corruption-free J&K, the administration has introduced a mobile app for citizens to lodge their complaints and grievances with the Anti-Corruption Bureau against any corruption or harassment by public servants. The J&K administration has introduced several measures including an E-vigilance clearing system to ensure a transparent working environment.> To generate employment, the Centre has carried out the largest recruitment drive in the union territory, with 10,831 selections recorded this year. More than 20,000 posts have been advertised. The Yogyata Se Rozgar initiative has been proven to be a transparent one with no complaints of wrong selection.> Ever since J&K became a union territory, there has been a decline in terror incidents. The union territory witnessed 229 terror incidents in 2021 as compared to 244 in 2020. There has been a 33% drop in the number of security personnel losing their lives while fighting terrorists. There has been an 80% decrease in abductions by terrorists.> In the largest ever public outreach programme, a total of 72 union ministers have visited J&K, interacting with people from all walks of life and resolving their pending issues.> Under the Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievances Redressal and Monitoring Systems, a total of 1,20,656 complaints were received, out of which 97% have been addressed> On health indicators, J&K registered lowest neo-natal mortality rate (9.8) against the national average of 24.9. It also recorded an infant mortality rate of 16.3 against the all-India tally of 35.2.> At infrastructural level, a total of 25 projects have been completed by January this year. The 8.45 kilometres Qazigund Banihal Tunnel, Jhelum Food Mitigation Project have been completed. The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu will start functioning from its own campus.> Kashmir will be connected with train by December 2023. The world's highest railway bridge is being constructed over river Chenab at a height of 359 metres from the bed level.

