‘Inhuman…’: YSRTP's YS Sharmila's mother slams TRS govt on her detention

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila's mother YS Vijayamma on Tuesday slammed the TRS-led state government over Sharmila's detention and towing of her car while she was still sitting inside - calling it an “inhuman behaviour”.

"It is very unfortunate and distressing, the opposition questions the elected government on behalf of the people. When we questioned, they burned the buses, vandalized cars, and tore the flexes, which is not right. The authoritative power of the government is not permanent, god also doesn't support this act," Vijayamma told the news agency ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sharmila - who is Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister - was detained by the Hyderabad Police when she was approaching Pragati Bhavan to gherao the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as a protest against the attack on her convoy and caravan by the ruling TRS workers in Warangal. She was detained from Somajiguda and brought to SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad.

According to TV visuals, YS Sharmila was driving a vehicle during a march - the window panes of which were damaged. The police stopped her vehicle, however, she refused to come out. Upon this, the police brought a crane and towed away the vehicle as she sat inside.

Meanwhile, the police also detained Sharmila’s mother and kept her under house arrest as she made an attempt to go to the police station to call on her daughter.

Hours after her detention, YS Sharmila was released on conditional bail on personal bond by the 14 Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Nampally.

She has sought an explanation from the chief minister over the administration's moves. "How can the police stop my padayatra, for which I have taken prior permission, just because I criticize the government policies?” she asked.

(With inputs from ANI)

