In Hyderabad, Andhra CM’s sister’s car towed away when she was in it| Video

Published on Nov 29, 2022 02:50 PM IST

The YSR Telangana Party president was on her way to Telangana CM KCR's residence when she was detained again amid high drama.

YSR Telangana party president YS Sharmila on Monday asked why the police took her into custody instead of taking action against those who burnt her bus. (Screengrab)(HT_PRINT)
BySwati Bhasin | Reported by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, New Delhi

A day after she was taken into custody following a clash between the supporters of her party and those of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Warangal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister’s car was on Tuesday towed away by cops in Hyderabad. A video posted by news agency ANI showed YS Sharmila sitting in the car as officials towed away the vehicle with the help of a crane.

She was detained, ANI reported, after she tried to go to the Pragathi Bhavan to gherao Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's residence. She was being shifted to a local police station, the report further added.

On Monday, high drama ensued when the YSR Telangana Party president was held when she was holding a padyatra (foot march). In Lingagiri village under Warangal district’s Chennaraopeta block, the workers of her party and those of the TRS clashed with each other.

On Sunday, Sharmila had alleged that Reddy had been “extorting money” from people, “indulging in land grabbing and threatening contractors”. “Even his wife has been acting like a de facto MLA and has resorted to land grabbing. They are not leaving even an inch of land in the constituency. Why should the people vote for such people?” she had asked, HT had reported earlier.

In response to the remarks, the TRS workers were reported to have stormed Sharmila’s convoy on Monday afternoon. Her caravan was set on fire. The bus was partially burnt before her party workers doused the fire.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

