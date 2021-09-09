Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Initial findings from Biotech's nasal vaccine show 'promising results': Govt
india news

Initial findings from Biotech's nasal vaccine show 'promising results': Govt

After developing India’s first indigenous anti-Covid shot, Covaxin, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company is now developing an intranasal jab for the country.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 08:55 PM IST
The vaccine is being developed with support from the department of biotechnology (DBT) and Biotechnology Industry Research Associate Council (BIRAC).(File Photo / REUTERS)

The findings of the phase one trial of Bharat Biotech International Limited’s nasal vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been promising, the Centre informed on Thursday, adding that it will prevent virus entry into the body. "Rest can be said once we have more findings. We should wait for the results," Dr VK Paul, a member of Niti Aayog, said.

After developing India’s first indigenous anti-Covid shot, Covaxin, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company is now developing an intranasal jab for the country. It received regulatory approvals to conduct the second and third phase trials of the intranasal vaccine, BBV154, in August. Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine clinical trial's principal investigator is Dr Sanjay Rai.

The Phase 1 medial trial was conducted on health groups volunteers in the age group of 18-60. In a statement earlier, the ministry of science and technology said the vaccine was "well-tolerated" by the volunteers. The vaccine is being developed with support from the department of biotechnology (DBT) and Biotechnology Industry Research Associate Council (BIRAC).

According to Bharat Biotech's website, the nasal route for the vaccine has "excellent potential for vaccination due to the organised immune systems of the nasal mucosa." It will also be easier to administer and will not require trained health care workers. The nasal vaccine will also eliminate needle-associated risks such as injuries and infections. "It is ideally suited for children’s and adults," the company said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus bharat biotech
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: BRICS leaders call for peace in Afghanistan

Ram temple likely to be open to public by 2023, construction as per schedule

BRICS leaders adopt resolution, calling for peace in Afghanistan

68 primary contacts free of Nipah as 7 more samples turn negative in Kerala
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP