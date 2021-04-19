Home / India News / 'Injection will not work in Covid-19, peg will': Delhi woman ahead of lockdown
'Injection will not work in Covid-19, peg will': Delhi woman ahead of lockdown

Standing in a queue, a woman, who came to purchase liquor at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony in the national capital claimed that for her alcohol will work for the Covid-19, not the vaccine injection.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 05:19 PM IST
A peg works as a medicine for me. I take one peg per day, the woman said while speaking to ANI.

Hours after Delhi government announced for week-long lockdown in the city, long serpentine queues were seen outside liquor shops in various parts of the national capital on Monday.

"Injection will not work in Covid-19 but alcohol would. I have been drinking alcohol for 35 years. I have never gone to see the doctor. A peg works as a medicine for me. I take one peg per day, the woman said while speaking to ANI.

Asking about the mini lockdown here, the woman said that: "The lockdown will affect only boozers only. More liquor shops should be open instead of it. People can save going to the doctor by consuming liquor," she added.

While another person Rajesh said that he has purchased nine bottles of the liquor to avoid the extra charges. "Last year, during lockdown I have purchased whiskey worth 2000," he said.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced a six-day-long lockdown in Delhi and urged migrant workers to not return to their native places in fear of lockdown. He assured that the government will take care of them.

Elaborating on the guidelines of lockdown, the chief minister said that the essential services, food services, medical services will continue. Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it, he added.

A detailed order of what activity will continue or banned in this lockdown will be issued later, he said.

