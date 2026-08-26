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Injured tiger rescued from Uttarakhand’s Terai West forest dies during treatment

Corbett National Park warden Binder Pal Singh said the adult male tiger was rescued and shifted to the rescue centre in the Dhela range of the national park for treatment.

Published on: Aug 26, 2026, 18:24:44 IST
By HT Correspondent, Haldwani
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An adult male tiger rescued in a critically injured condition from the Phato range of Uttarakhand’s Terai West forest division died during treatment at a rescue centre in Corbett National Park on Tuesday evening, forest officials said.

A panel of veterinarians conducted a postmortem of the carcass at the Dhela rescue centre on Wednesday.
A panel of veterinarians conducted a postmortem of the carcass at the Dhela rescue centre on Wednesday.

The tiger was rescued a few days ago and shifted to the rescue centre in the Dhela range of the national park, where a team of wildlife veterinarians treated it and kept it under round-the-clock observation.

“The tiger was rescued a few days ago in an extremely serious condition and brought to the rescue centre in the Dhela range of the park. Its condition was critical at the time of rescue. A team of wildlife veterinarians immediately began treatment and kept the tiger under round-the-clock observation,” Corbett National Park warden Binder Pal Singh said.

Also read: Two tigers found dead in Nainital forest, officials suspect infighting

A panel of veterinarians conducted a postmortem of the carcass at the Dhela rescue centre on Wednesday. The procedure was carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), in the presence of forest officials, wildlife experts and representatives of non-governmental organisations.

Also Read: Three more held in Uttarakhand tigers poisoning, mutilation case; one absconding

“The exact findings regarding the tiger’s condition and the cause of death will be known after the examination of the samples and other required procedures,” the official said.

The carcass of the tiger was cremated and disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, Singh added.

 
corbett national parknational tiger conservation authorityuttarakhand
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