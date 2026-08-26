An adult male tiger rescued in a critically injured condition from the Phato range of Uttarakhand’s Terai West forest division died during treatment at a rescue centre in Corbett National Park on Tuesday evening, forest officials said.

A panel of veterinarians conducted a postmortem of the carcass at the Dhela rescue centre on Wednesday.

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The tiger was rescued a few days ago and shifted to the rescue centre in the Dhela range of the national park, where a team of wildlife veterinarians treated it and kept it under round-the-clock observation.

“The tiger was rescued a few days ago in an extremely serious condition and brought to the rescue centre in the Dhela range of the park. Its condition was critical at the time of rescue. A team of wildlife veterinarians immediately began treatment and kept the tiger under round-the-clock observation,” Corbett National Park warden Binder Pal Singh said.

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A panel of veterinarians conducted a postmortem of the carcass at the Dhela rescue centre on Wednesday. The procedure was carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), in the presence of forest officials, wildlife experts and representatives of non-governmental organisations.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh said biological samples required for further examination were collected during the postmortem and would be sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, for detailed analysis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said biological samples required for further examination were collected during the postmortem and would be sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, for detailed analysis. {{/usCountry}}

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“The exact findings regarding the tiger’s condition and the cause of death will be known after the examination of the samples and other required procedures,” the official said.

The carcass of the tiger was cremated and disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, Singh added.