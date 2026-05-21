Three more held in Uttarakhand tigers poisoning, mutilation case; one absconding

Three more persons were arrested separately in connection with the alleged poisoning, killing and mutilation of two-year-old male tigers in Uttarakhand’s Shyampur range under the Haridwar forest division, a buffer zone of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, forest department officials said. Forest minister Subodh Uniyal and department officials inspecting the site where two tigers were found dead in Shyampur forest range

The carcass of one tiger was spotted on Monday evening during a routine patrol and search operation in compartment number 9 of the Sajjanpur beat in the Shyampur range, they said. The carcass of another tiger was found on Tuesday evening during a combing operation in the forest area. The limbs of both tigers had been chopped off, they added.

Divisional forest officer (Haridwar) Swapnil Anirudh said that a suspect, identified as Alam, a resident of Gujjar Dera in the Shyampur compartment, was arrested from the spot. A case has been registered under Section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Aashiq and Juppy, both around 40 years old and residents of Gujjar Colony, were arrested from the outskirts of the forest area in the Shyampur forest range.

The forest team also arrested Yusuf (45) from a hideout near Gujjar basti.

With this total four accused have been arrested till date in this case, while one more suspect, Amja, is absconding.

“Now a total of three arrests have been made in this case and the absconding accused will also be arrested soon. A notice has been served to Shyampur forest ranger Vinay Rathi, and a reply is awaited,” divisional forest officer Swapnil Anirudh said.

A departmental probe was also initiated into the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Forest minister Subodh Uniyal visited the Shyampur range in the Haridwar forest division, where the two tiger carcasses were recovered. The minister said that no act of cruelty against wildlife would be tolerated and warned that if any departmental lapse is found, strict action will be taken against the responsible officials as well.