'Injustice done to RCB fans': DK Shivakumar slams IPL final venue, says Bengaluru was sidelined

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's successful defence of their IPL title on Sunday was accompanied by political criticism in Karnataka, with Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar alleging that Bengaluru had been unfairly denied the opportunity to host the final.

Amid RCB victory celebrations, Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar questions why IPL final wasn't held in Bengaluru

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Powered by Virat Kohli's fastest IPL half-century, RCB completed a comfortable chase of 156 to beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat and secured a second successive IPL crown.

As celebrations broke out across Karnataka, Shivakumar said RCB fans in Bengaluru had missed out on witnessing the title triumph in their home city.

"The RCB match was supposed to be held in Bengaluru. We have been wronged. Due to politics, they held it at a different venue. I won't speak much on it," Shivakumar said while reacting to the venue of the final.

He was talking to reporters in Bengaluru, when he added, "RCB match should have been held in Bengaluru, injustice has been done to us," news agency PTI reported.

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{{^usCountry}} The remarks came as hundereds of fans celebrated RCB's victory across Bengaluru, with supporters gathering in different parts of the city after the team's five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks came as hundereds of fans celebrated RCB's victory across Bengaluru, with supporters gathering in different parts of the city after the team's five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. {{/usCountry}}

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Later, Shivakumar congratulated the franchise on social media, praising the team's achievement and its connection with the city.

“RCB has created history by clinching a second consecutive IPL title. With grit, composure, and the heart of true champions, the team has once again made Bengaluru proud.

Congratulations to the players, coaches, support staff, and millions of fans who stood by the team every step of the way.”

Karnataka's outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah too congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru on winning a second consecutive IPL title.

"Throughout the tournament, the fearless brand of cricket displayed by the RCB boys seemed to leave opposing teams with no answers," he said.

Hailing the title-winning campaign as a collective effort, Siddaramaiah said the victory had sparked celebrations among supporters across the country.

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"This victory, earned through a united team effort, has created a festive atmosphere in the homes of RCB fans everywhere," he said.

‘Celebrate indoors’

Even as celebrations continued, he appealed to fans to celebrate responsibly and follow police advisories issued for public safety.

"The State Police Department has issued certain guidelines regarding the celebrations of RCB's victory. These are for your safety and well-being, so please make sure to follow them," he said.

Bengaluru Police, meanwhile, urged residents to avoid public gatherings and street celebrations in the interest of law and order.

"Bangalore City Police has issued an advisory asking spectators and fans not to celebrate publicly on the streets and especially not to disturb peace and security. We are checking vehicles. And we will not allow any public celebrations. If anyone wants to celebrate, they can do so indoors," news agency ANI quoted Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh as saying.

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