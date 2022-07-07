Inmate dies by suicide in Rohini jail; probe on

A 29-year-old prisoner lodged in Delhi’s Rohini jail alleged died by suicide inside the jail premises on Wednesday, officials aware of the case details said.

Prison officials said the inmate was in judicial custody after his arrest in several cases of robbery, attempted murder, theft and snatching.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A prison spokesperson said the man was in prison since 2016, and has been arrested for similar crimes in the past.

“He was found hanging in the common toilet area near his barrack on Wednesday afternoon. He was immediately taken to the jail dispensary from where he was referred to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar(BSA) hospital. Doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead,” he added.

Also read: Two Ambala Central Jail inmates held with 15.78 gm heroin

The prison department has informed the inmate’s family members and a metropolitan magistrate is conducting inquest proceedings into the incident, the spokesperson added.

On June 21, a 19-year-old prisoner was also found hanging in Tihar jail number 5. The inmate, who was lodged in a case of rape and kidnapping, worked as a sahayak (prisoner volunteer) was found hanging inside the record room of the jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, there were 1,642 natural deaths and 189 unnatural deaths of prisoners across India in 2020. Unnatural deaths in prison could be suicides, murders, deaths due to police firing or riots.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON