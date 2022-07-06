Two Ambala Central Jail inmates held with 15.78 gm heroin
Two inmates of Ambala Central Jail were held for allegedly possessing 15.78 gm of heroin, after they returned from an ongoing trial in Chandigarh and Panchkula courts.
The drug was found during checking of the accused, Channpreet Singh of New Delhi’s Nangloi and Shibu from Nepal’s Birat Nagar district, Ambala Police said on Tuesday.
Police added that they were brought on production remand from the jail and presented before a court that granted a three-day remand for both.
Police said Channi was checked by the jail staff, who recovered 8.96 gm of heroin in his turban. During a similar frisking, 6.82 gm of the contraband was found in Shibu’s undergarments.
Deputy jail superintendent Rajiv Kumar said the heroin was found packed in a polythene wrap. A case was registered against both accused under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances and Prisoner Acts at Baldev Nagar police station on Saturday.
Investigating Officer, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baryam Singh said, “Channi appeared before Chandigarh and Panchkula courts in connection with theft cases registered against him and Shibu in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences case. Both are in police remand and the matter is under investigation.”
Man held for supplying heroin
In another case, police arrested a Patiala-based man, Karanveer, for supplying heroin to Amarjeet of Deha Colony, who was arrested with 18 gm heroin during a check near Jogiwara.
“It was found that the accused used to sell drugs through his clothing vend in various areas of the city. During his remand, he disclosed that he buys drugs from Karanveer. Both the accused are in jail now,” a police statement read.
-
Gian Chand Gupta flags issues at Panchkula Civil Hospital
Appalled at the condition of the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at the Civil Hospital, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta directed hospital authorities to make changes with immediate effect. During his surprise visit, Gupta found that the psychiatric patients and those suffering from substance abuse are admitted in the same ward. There are eight to nine drug de-addiction centres in the district, out of which one is a government centre.
-
Surat youth held for raping, impregnating 15-yr-old in Chandigarh
Police have arrested a Surat resident for repeatedly raping a minor girl and impregnating her. The accused identified as Ankit, 23, was arrested from Surat following a complaint by the 15-year-old girl. Before fleeing to Surat, he also threatened to kill her if she revealed the matter to anyone. The accused was brought from Surat and produced before a court that sent him to one-day police remand.
-
Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases cross 100 again
After dropping below 100 for the first time in 13 days on Monday, tricity's Covid-19 cases shot up to 140 on Tuesday. The daily cases rose across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. Chandigarh saw its tally jumping from 34 to 52 over the past 24 hours. In Mohali, the number rose from 33 to 46 and in Panchkula from 29 to 42.
-
Cab driver shot dead in Tarn Taran
A 35-year-old cab driver was shot dead by two persons who had hired his car near Khemkaran in Tarn Taran district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Khemkaran, Sher Masih. Station house officer Kanwaljit Singh Rai said the incident took place around 1pm when two unidentified men hired the victim's cab to reach Amritsar railway station. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.
-
PU senate approves recruitment roster for associate professors
Panjab University senate on Tuesday approved the draft roster prepared by the varsity for the direct recruitment of associate professors, paving the way for initiation of recruitment process. The implementation of the reservation roster was pending for many years. Many senators appreciated PU's efforts to implement the roster. The recruitment roster for assistant professors has already been approved by the senate. PU now plans to go for the need-based recruitment of teachers.
