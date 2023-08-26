In MP, dalit man killed over sister’s sexual harassment case

Bhopal: A 20-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death and his 49-year-old mother was stripped after they refused to withdraw a sexual harassment complaint lodged by the victim’s sister, in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday, adding that all nine of the accused have been arrested.

The incident took place late on Thursday in Barodia Naunagir village of Sagar district.

According to the police, key accused Vikram Singh (28) and eight members of his family members have been forcing the victim and his family to withdraw a sexual harassment case his sister lodged against Singh in 2019.

“Vikram Singh was booked for sexually harassing the victim’s sister in 2019, and has since been pressuring them to withdraw the case. On Thursday, Singh had an altercation with the victim at his home, which soon escalated. The prime accused later called his family members who joined him in assaulting the victim and his mother,” additional superintendent of police (Sagar), Lokesh Sinha, said.

“The accused also stripped the victim’s mother,” said Nitin Pal, in charge of the Khurai police station.

The victim’s brother rushed the two to Bundelkhand Medical College where the doctors the victim dead on arrival, while his mother is undergoing treatment, Pal added.

Bundelkhand Medical College superintendent RC Pandey said, “The woman had a fracture in one of his hand and minor injuries. Her condition is stated to be stable.”

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s family, the police have booked all nine accused under sections 302 (murder), 353 (sexual harassment) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. All accused have been arrested, he added.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family have refused to cremate his body, demanding action against the accused. They are also demanding authorities to demolish the house of the accused.

Sagar district collector Deepak Arya later met the family members and assured them of strict action. The family cremated the body in the evening.